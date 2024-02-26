Dressing ideas for Ramadan 2024: Here are a few 'inspos' for women's fashion

Published: Mon 26 Feb 2024, 6:16 PM Last updated: Mon 26 Feb 2024, 6:17 PM

As Ramadan approaches in just a month's time, fashion enthusiasts are gearing up for a stylish celebration with standout Iftar and Eid attire. Elevate your wardrobe with the latest offerings from homegrown designers, showcasing a fusion of modesty and trendsetting style.

Loro Piana

Loro Piana takes inspiration from the mesmerising AlUla landscape for their Ramadan 2024 Capsule Collection. Embracing a neutral colour palette, soft silhouettes, and impeccable craftsmanship, the collection reflects the rich colours and soft light of AlUla featuring an array of capes, kaftans, skirts, trench coats, dresses and much more, creating modest designs that exude sophistication.

Leem

Saudi designer brand Leem recently unveiled a much-anticipated Ramadan collection featuring an array of abayas, kaftans, and co-ord sets. Stand out with vibrant colors, intricate prints, and painterly details. Luxurious fabrics like bamboo cotton blends, velvet, and chiffon add a touch of elegance and comfort to the collection.

Dima Ayad's FW 24/25

Fresh off the Dubai Fashion Week runway, Dima Ayad's FW 24/25 collection presents exquisite modest dresses in shimmery materials. From sequinned gowns to metallic trench coats, the pieces offer a perfect blend of glamour and modesty, ideal for upscale Iftar occasions.

Bazza Alzouman

Kuwaiti designer Bazza Alzouman introduces a sophisticated Ramadan collection featuring soft chiffon fabrics, leather, and sparkly silhouettes. Explore dark shades of baby green and blue, as well as delicate hues like baby pink, light green, and white. Elevate your Ramadan gatherings with stand-out designs that exude elegance.

Amal Al Raisi

Omani fashion house Amal Al Raisi seamlessly blends tradition with modernity in their spring/summer 24 collection. The collection features multiple new innovative designs of kaftans, dresses, palazzo sets, skirts and much more. From crepe chiffon to cotton, the collection features a diverse range of silhouettes in colours ranging from delicate pastels to deep tones of pink, blue, green, yellow, grey, and brown.

Mariam Bin Mahfouz

Founded by Saudi designer Mariam Bin Mahfouz in 2010, Sotra embodies graceful simplicity with an understated yet sophisticated style. The Jeddah-based label's dedication to modern luxury is evident in their use of luxurious materials, contemporary cuts, and noteworthy details. Whether dressing up or down, Sotra ensures you stand out, offering a collection that includes silk and cotton fabrics in bright and contrasting colours. Elevate your wardrobe with kaftan, dresses and capes.

