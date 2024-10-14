Mon, Oct 14, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 11, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon36.1°C

Drake celebrates son Adonis' seventh birthday with SpongeBob-themed party

Father-son duo take pictures to commemorate the occasion

Drake's son Adonis celebrated his seventh birthday in style with a SpongeBob SquarePants-themed party.

The rapper took to his Instagram on Sunday to share two adorable photos of the celebration. The pictures showed the father-son duo enjoying the party, which had a Bikini Bottom-inspired setting, complete with jellyfish and the cartoon's famous flower-shaped clouds. The party even had a special sign reading, "Adonis' 7th Birthday."


In the first photo, Adonis, wearing a bright yellow SpongeBob-themed shirt, poses with his dad. Drake, known for his hit songs like One Dance and God's Plan, wrapped an arm around his son as they posed together. In the second photo, the pair smiled brightly, with Drake holding Adonis close.

The proud dad captioned the pictures with, "Big Don."


Adonis is the son of Drake and French artist Sophie Brussaux. The two have co-parented Adonis since confirming his paternity in 2018. Drake often spends time with Adonis in Los Angeles, Toronto, and even at NBA games, where they are seen sitting courtside together.

Adonis is already following in his father's footsteps. He has appeared in music videos and even designed the cover art for Drake's album For All the Dogs.

In October last year, he released his first rap song, My Man, performing it at his sixth birthday party.

