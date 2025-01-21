Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming film's release date postponed

Fans eagerly waiting for Diljit Dosanjh's much-anticipated biopic, Punjab 95, will have to wait longer as the film's release has been postponed.

The film, which was originally scheduled to hit theatres on February 7, is based on the life of Sikh activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who disappeared in 1995.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Diljit shared a note along with an image of Khalra.

"We are very sorry, and it pains us to inform you that the movie Punjab 95 will not release on 7th Feb due to circumstances beyond our control," read the note.

The film, directed by Honey Trehan and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, tells the story of Khalra, who was known for uncovering human rights violations during Punjab's militancy era.

Meanwhile, Diljit will be next seen in Border 2. The film's shooting officially began in December last year. It stars Ahan Shetty, Sunny Deol, and features Varun Dhawan and Diljit in crucial roles.