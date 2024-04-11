Diljit Dosanjh comes up with Eid special song

Aadujeevitham or The Goat Life had the main protagonist, played by the actor, in three different physical forms in different stages of the story
On the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, Punjabi singer-actor extended his warm festive greetings to all. He also surprised everyone by dropping a special song to mark the festival.
Taking to Instagram, the 'Laembadgini' hitmaker posted a video in which he can be seen meeting people and offering prayers at a mosque in Mumbai. Diljit, dressed up in a black kurta pyjama, was all smiles as he exchanged pleasantries with the locals.
He gave musical Eidi to his fans with the song that he added to his reel. He crooned the soulful lyrics in Punjabi, showing gratitude for "Allah's" blessings.
The comment section under Diljit's post has been flooded with heartfelt reactions.
Meanwhile, on the acting front, Diljit is coming up with 'Amar Singh Chamkila' on April 12 on OTT.
Helmed by renowned filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, the film promises to delve deep into the life and legacy of the legendary Punjabi artist, Amar Singh Chamkila, with Diljit essaying the role of the singer and Parineeti portraying his wife, Amarjot.
Speaking about the journey of creating Amar Singh Chamkila, Imtiaz Ali said, "Stories of young musicians that challenge the norms of society, who see unprecedented success and then have violent ends is, unfortunately, a worldwide phenomenon. The life and times of Chamkila raised important questions for society but ultimately it is a celebration of the life of an artist, the story of a musician who could never give up his first love - music."
