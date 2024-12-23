'Die Hard 2', 'A Soldier's Story' actor Art Evans dies at 82

Art Evans, the actor best known for his role as Leslie Barnes in Die Hard 2 died at the age of 82. A family representative confirmed that Evans died "peacefully in his sleep" on December 21, surrounded by loved ones, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"We are heartbroken to share that Art has passed away. Please respect our privacy at this time. A memorial will be held for friends and family to attend at a later date. Thank you," said his wife, Babe Evans, in a statement.

Evans' role as Leslie Barnes, an air traffic control employee who aids Bruce Willis' John McClane in thwarting terrorists, remains one of his most memorable performances. Beyond Die Hard 2, Evans delivered an acclaimed performance in A Soldier's Story (1984), where he starred alongside Denzel Washington and Adolph Caesar as Private James Wilkie.

During his career, Evans accumulated over 120 acting credits. On the big screen, he appeared in films like Christine (where he played the first victim of the sinister car), Fright Night, School Daze, Tales from the Hood, and Metro.