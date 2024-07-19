Did Diljit Dosanjh not pay his dancers? 'Dil-Luminati Tour' choreographer speaks out

Indian singer, actor Diljit Dosanjh. (Photo by AFP)

Published: Fri 19 Jul 2024, 3:46 PM

Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, who is currently touring internationally, has just been accused of not paying his dancers.

The accuser is the Los Angeles-based owner of RRB Dance Company and choreographer Rajat Rocky Batta, who took to Instagram to insinuate that Dosanjh hadn’t paid his dancers. He wrote, in a long post: “While we as a Desi Dance Community are really proud of a Desi Artist breaking glass ceilings and doing sold-out tours across North America…I still feel deeply disappointed that Desi Dancers are still undervalued as an industry.

“All of the Desi Dancers in Diljit’s Diluminati Tour were not paid, and just expected to perform for free…Diljit, we are very happy for your success, but your dancers should have been paid and been a part of the production budget.”

Dosanjh recently made waves for his appearance on Jimmy Falon’s Tonight Show, where he sang in Punjabi and danced the bhangra.

Before the trolls come out of the woodwork, however; there was a response from Dosanjh’s team. They posted their rebuttal on Instagram, writing: "This post speaks from our hearts, representing only our voices and our journey. Performing alongside Diljit Dosanjh was a priceless opportunity that allowed us to showcase our Punjabi culture on a global stage. Our dedication to Bhangra and our cultural heritage is fuelled by a profound respect for our ancestors. We stand united in our decision to perform, made with full awareness and acceptance. While we appreciate the concern, we do not wish to be represented by the voices who don’t understand our relationship, our motivations, sacrifices, and the immense value we place on such experiences."