E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Destin Daniel Cretton in talks to direct 'Spider-Man 4'

It will make him the fourth director to take on a Spider-Man solo film

By ANI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Destin Daniel Cretton (Photo by AFP)
Destin Daniel Cretton (Photo by AFP)

Published: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 1:08 PM

Last updated: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 1:09 PM

Destin Daniel Cretton, known for directing Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is in talks to helm Spider-Man 4, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film stars Tom Holland and is a co-production between Sony and Disney-owned Marvel Studios. It will also make him the fourth director to take on a Spider-Man solo film.


Jon Watts directed the previous three Holland starrer films, while Marc Webb directed Andrew Garfield's two Amazing Spider-Man films. Sam Raimi directed the trilogy that featured Tobey Maguire.

Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers are returning on the script, with Marvel's Kevin Feige and former Sony president Amy Pascal producing.

The plot of the film is still not clear. It's uncertain if the story will be, as No Way Home left the world forgetting that teenager Peter Parker was the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man.

In June 2023, Holland shared that he and the producers had just held conversations to discuss a potential fourth film. "The first several sessions focused on, 'Why would we do this again?' And I believe we figured out why," Holland added.

Destin Yori Daniel Cretton is best known for his films Short Term 12, The Glass Castle, Just Mercy and the Marvel Studios film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

He was on board to direct the megabudget Avengers: The Kang Dynasty but dropped off last November amid that project's changing production schedule, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

ALSO READ:


More news from Entertainment