Destin Daniel Cretton in talks to direct 'Spider-Man 4'

Destin Daniel Cretton, known for directing Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is in talks to helm Spider-Man 4, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The film stars Tom Holland and is a co-production between Sony and Disney-owned Marvel Studios. It will also make him the fourth director to take on a Spider-Man solo film.
Jon Watts directed the previous three Holland starrer films, while Marc Webb directed Andrew Garfield's two Amazing Spider-Man films. Sam Raimi directed the trilogy that featured Tobey Maguire.
Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers are returning on the script, with Marvel's Kevin Feige and former Sony president Amy Pascal producing.
The plot of the film is still not clear. It's uncertain if the story will be, as No Way Home left the world forgetting that teenager Peter Parker was the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man.
In June 2023, Holland shared that he and the producers had just held conversations to discuss a potential fourth film. "The first several sessions focused on, 'Why would we do this again?' And I believe we figured out why," Holland added.
Destin Yori Daniel Cretton is best known for his films Short Term 12, The Glass Castle, Just Mercy and the Marvel Studios film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
He was on board to direct the megabudget Avengers: The Kang Dynasty but dropped off last November amid that project's changing production schedule, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
