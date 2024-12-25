Demand for Japanese content booms post 'Shogun'

A still from 'Shogun'

Fuelled in part by the success of TV hit Shogun, foreign studios are hungry for quality Japanese content and local creators are adapting to meet demand.

Fans of Japanese manga and anime cartoons have often criticised foreign adaptations that are unfaithful to the original material.

But Shogun, based on the 1975 novel by Australian-British writer James Clavell, broke the mould when the period drama series — mostly in Japanese and hailed for its authenticity — won 18 Emmy awards in September.

Other recent Japanese works have also become worldwide hits.

Franco-US-Japanese show Drops of God, based on a manga of the same name, won best drama series at the International Emmy Awards in November.

Netflix's 2023 adaptation of the manga superhit One Piece — starring Mexican actor Inaki Godoy as the lead — was hailed by viewers and critics alike and will return for a second season.

More adaptations of major manga and anime hits are in the works, including the superhero adventures of My Hero Academia and the ninja escapades of Naruto.

"Demand from Western markets is clearly increasing," said Kaori Ikeda, managing director at TIFFCOM, the content trade fair affiliated with the Tokyo International Film Festival.

But Japanese companies lack "know-how" when it comes to things like negotiating rights, she said.

So TIFFCOM has organised Tokyo Story Market, a space to facilitate networking and meetings between international producers and Japanese publishers.

Foreign studios are also getting better at avoiding some of the pitfalls of the past, such as the 2017 film version of the manga Ghost in the Shell starring Scarlett Johansson.

Critics accused the movie, whose main actors except Takeshi Kitano were all non-Japanese, of "whitewashing".

Similarly, the 2017 supernatural thriller Death Note was panned for veering too far from the original manga.

"Manga authors are highly respected and fan communities are very vigilant," said Klaus Zimmermann, producer of Drops of God.

His adaptation takes some liberties, such as starring a French actor as one of the main characters, but Zimmermann insists it was developed in collaboration with the authors of the original manga.

"It was about finding the spirit of the manga so as not to distort it," he said.

Yuki Takamatsu, a rights negotiator at the manga's publishing house Kodansha, said the process of adapting Drops of God was "amazing".

"Everyone was open to tackling those challenges together... At every step, everyone was understanding about how we should do it," he said.

Past failures were in part down to publishers struggling to communicate their wishes to foreign producers, who in turn lacked a proper understanding of manga and anime, Takamatsu said.

"Back just 15, 20 years ago, most of the enquiries we received from those big studios were like, hey, I know Dragon Ball, do you have Dragon Ball IP?" Takamatsusaid.

