Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh step out for first time with daughter Dua

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh (Photo by PTI)

Power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently made their first public appearance with their newborn daughter, Dua.

The trio was seen together in Mumbai on Friday as they headed to a private airport in Kalina.

The family moment quickly went viral on social media, with fans of the couple sharing their joy over this adorable display of parenthood.

In photographs, Padukone, who was in a relaxed printed dress, cradled her little girl in a front baby carrier.

Meanwhile, Singh kept it casual in a vibrant pink hoodie, paired with his signature oversized glasses and a laid-back man bun.

The couple's shared joy was even more evident in a heartwarming post on social media earlier this month.

On Diwali, Deepika and Ranveer introduced their daughter to the world, revealing her name 'Dua Padukone Singh' with a meaningful message.