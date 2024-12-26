Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share a glimpse of daughter Dua's first Christmas

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh (L) and his wife Deepika Padukone. Photo: AFP

Power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrated a truly special Christmas this year, marking their first festive season with their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh.

On December 25, 2024, Padukone took to Instagram to share a heartwarming glimpse into their family celebration.

The post featured a close-up of their Christmas tree adorned with three personalised baubles, each engraved with the names of the family members: Ranveer, Deepika, and Dua.

Padukone captioned the post with an emotional note: "(evil eye and red heart emojis) My heart is full (evil eye and red heart emojis)."

Earlier this week, the couple also shared a special moment with the paparazzi, officially introducing their daughter to the world.