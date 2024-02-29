Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce pregnancy

'Oppenheimer', Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. win big at 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards
Bollywood's power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, are expecting their first child after six years of marriage, they said in an announcement on Instagram today.
The heartwarming post, the couple said 'September 2024' – indicating the expected delivery date – with illustrations of children's clothes and shoes as a border of the image.
In less than half an hour, the post has received more than 650,000 likes and thousands of comments.
Padukone was last spotted at the British Academy Film Awards, where she was seen wearing a stunning golden saree. The outfit shone bright, yet as soon as she took to Instagram, her comments section was rife with rumours of her pregnancy.
The Bollywood actress was last seen in Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan, and which received great reviews in India. The film, however, was not screened in the UAE and the Gulf region. She will soon be seen in Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, and Singham Returns.
Her husband was last seen in the commercial success Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Singh will also be part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe once again in Singham Returns.
