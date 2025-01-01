Deepika Padukone on becoming a mental health advocate

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone. Photo: AFP

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has been a vocal advocate for mental health awareness.

Padukone, who has battled depression, has inspired many people to work on their mental health over the years, especially through her foundation LLL (Live Love Laugh).

As LLL completed 10 years, Padukone took to Instagram and recalled the very first step she took towards committing the rest of her life in destigmatising mental illness.

"Ten years ago, on this day, I took my very first step towards committing the rest of my life towards destigmatising mental illness and creating awareness about the importance of mental health. As I reflect on and celebrate the journey thus far, I look forward to the next chapter in my mission...#10YearsOfLLL#10YearsOfHope #10YearsOfImpact," she wrote.