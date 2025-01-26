Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday and others: Divas glam up for Sabyasachi

Several Bollywood stars including the likes Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Sonam Kapoor graced the red carpet for designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's special show to commemorate 25 years of his brand in Mumbai, India.

New mom Deepika stole the show as she walked the ramp as an opener in white trousers, a shirt and a trench coat. She completed her look with stunning statement jewellery.

Apart from her, popular Bollywood stars like Aditi Rao Hydari, Ananya Panday, Sharvari and many more graced the red carpet as the designer celebrated the silver jubilee of his fashion brand.

Here's a look at these divas and what they wore:

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone made a striking comeback to the runway as Sabyasachi Mukherjee's muse at his 25th-anniversary show, donning an all-white ensemble with goth-inspired accessories and a Frida Kahlo-inspired hairdo—her first appearance since welcoming her daughter with Ranveer Singh.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt stunned at the show in a handcrafted Murshidabad silk saree paired with a bejewelled blouse, completing her bold look with kohl-lined eyes, blush-toned glam, and ornate jewellery.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor, styled by Rhea Kapoor, dazzled in Sabyasachi 2024 couture with a silk blouse, pencil skirt, feather-adorned coat, and a black Lady Dior bag, accessorised with a diamond choker, heritage earrings, and black pumps.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari exuded elegance in a black gold-embroidered anarkali paired with a heavily embellished dupatta.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday channelled vintage charm at Sabyasachi's runway show in a polka dot sheer mini dress layered over a black velvet dress, styled with sheer stockings, statement earrings, a mini bag, retro Hollywood hair, and black pumps. Sharvari Wagh Sharvari Wagh radiated elegance at Sabyasachi's anniversary gala in a royal blue zardozi-embroidered saree paired with a split bandhgala blouse, complemented by statement jewellery and striking glam. Bipasha Basu Bipasha Basu dazzled at Sabyasachi's runway show in a black silk saree with zardozi embroidery, paired with a full-sleeve blouse, statement gold jhumkis, a rose-adorned bun, red lips, and striking glam.