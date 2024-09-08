Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcome baby girl

Lady Gaga plays Harley Quinn, the partner in crime and love interest of the Joker in 'Joker: Folie a Deux'
And it's official! Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have become parents to a beautiful baby girl.
They haven't yet shared the news on social media, but reports abound on Indian media about the new arrival.
They were seen, reported Hindustan Times, arriving at Mumbai's HN Reliance hospital in their car, on Saturday.
Padukone is apparently ready to take a bit of a break from films this year to focus on her child. She plans to get back to work in 2025, according to News18. “Her maternity leave will last till March of next year. And after that, she’ll immediately get busy with filming the sequel of Kalki along with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Prabhas," News18 quoted a source as saying.
On September 6, Singh and Padukone visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple.
They were seen smiling as they headed to the temple in traditional outfits.
The couple announced the pregnancy in February.
