David Schwimmer recalls serving divorce papers to singer Rod Stewart

US actor David Schwimmer arrives for Disney’s 2024 Upfront presentation at North Javits Center on May 14, 2024 in New York. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

Friends fame actor David Schwimmer recalled his early jobs before making it big in Hollywood. The actor remembered the time when he served a divorce notice to singer Rod Steward.

Schwimmer was a guest on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert when Colbert asked the actor about the 'unique' jobs that he did before becoming famous in Hollywood.

Schwimmer said: "One summer after my freshman year in college, I was just looking for work, and my mom said, 'Well, you can be a process server for me. My mom was a divorce lawyer, and I was the guy who would pop out of the bushes and serve you divorce papers."

"Once, oh man, thank goodness I've never run into him since, but I served Rod Stewart. I don't even know if he knows. I don't think he knows," he said.

To this, Colbert jokingly responded, "He knows now. Change your locks, man. He's vengeful," adding, "You could theoretically run into Rod Stewart sometime and now he knows to punch you."