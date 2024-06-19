Culinary collaboration brings unique flavours to Dubai

Published: Wed 19 Jun 2024, 3:20 PM

Get ready for Dubai’s coolest dining collaboration. The award-winning modern-Asian eatery, 3 Fils, has teamed up with the city’s renowned sandwich sensation, Rascal’s Deli, for a special collaboration. Running until Friday, June 21, experience this exciting partnership at 3 Fils in Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, where the best of modern Asian cuisine meets innovative sandwich creations.

During the week, diners can indulge in three exclusive new menu items crafted by the talented teams at 3 Fils and Rascal’s Deli. The limited-time offerings include: Crispy Rice Sando: A delightful fusion of textures and flavours, perfect for those who crave a unique twist on a classic dish; Asian Inspired Chopped Cheese Roll: A creative and flavourful take on the beloved chopped cheese sandwich, infused with Asian influences; and Fried Fish & Caviar Sando: Featuring Rascal’s signature Hokkaido milk bread, known for its cloud-like softness, crispy fried fish, and topped with premium caviar for an indulgent finish.

This collaboration blends the culinary expertise and distinctive flavours of both brands, promising a memorable and mouth-watering dining experience.