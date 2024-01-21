Creator of deepfake video of actress Rashmika Mandanna arrested

Baldwin reportedly faces up to 18 months in jail if convicted
Delhi Police on Saturday said it has arrested a man in connection with a deepfake video of actor Rashmika Mandanna that was widely circulated on social media.
The accused, who is suspected to be the creator of the video, was arrested from south India and has been brought to Delhi, an official said, adding that he was being interrogated.
On November 10, an FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 465 (punishment for forgery) and 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation) and sections 66C and 66E of the Information Technology Act at the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit of the Delhi Police's Special Cell.
Soon after registering the FIR, the IFSO Unit wrote to Meta to get the URL and other details to identify the accused who made the video and put it on the social media, officials added. PTI
ALSO READ:
Baldwin reportedly faces up to 18 months in jail if convicted
There's hope on the horizon. Films that dodged the strike's scythe are gearing up for their grand entrances, promising to reignite the box office bonfire
This is the second expansion of Microsoft's subscription catalogue in just two days
Last Friday, Grande released her first single from the upcoming album
The star failed to declare an expensive watch, as per customs spokesman
The Oscar winner explained why this decade is considerably better than her "confusing" 50s
'Bhakshak' stars Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar in pivotal roles
The project will focus on the ancient legends surrounding the final days of Gautama Buddha