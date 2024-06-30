Craving Japanese cuisine? Head to this restaurant at Dubai's JBR

Published: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 2:02 PM Last updated: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 2:05 PM

Experience the irezumi-inspired Japanese dining at Ronin, located at FIVE LUXE, from 7pm to 2am daily. Drawing inspiration from the free-spirited, rebellious warrior and the mesmerising art of irezumi, Ronin offers a unique and indulgent Japanese dining experience. The modern Japanese menu, crafted by an award-winning culinary team, is served against the backdrop of panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf and Palm Jumeirah, blending tradition, modernity, and playful defiance in every dish.

Begin your culinary journey with the tantalising wagyu tataki, perfectly seared for a melt-in-your-mouth experience. Savour the smoky richness of charcoal-grilled Robatayaki, featuring BBQ yuzu miso black cod, BBQ spicy lamb rack, and warayaki wagyu karubi, enhanced with the subtle aroma of hay smoke. Delight in the juiciness of succulent Teppanyaki, from ise ebi giant prawns to chimichurri tenderloin toban yaki, expertly seasoned with homebrewed soy sauces, including 90-day aged sashimi soy sauce and hay-smoked soy sauce. The wagyu short rib tei-shoku with gochujang and ponzu cream offers a delightful fusion of Korean and Japanese influences, elevating the dining experience.

To conclude your culinary adventure, indulge in a surprise dessert medley featuring mochi ice cream, yuzu Hokkaido cheesecake, and miso molten chocolate cake. As you savour each dish, immerse yourself in the vibrant ambiance of Ronin, adorned with irezumi-inspired decor, transporting you to the world of rebel warriors and artistic expression.