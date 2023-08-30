Couldn't sleep, hands used to shake: Mahira Khan recounts battling depression after 'Raees'

Commemorate the UAE's special occasion with these fun-filled family activities and culinary offers across the country
Renowned Pakistani actor Mahira Khan has revealed her journey through mental health struggles, including being diagnosed with manic depression by a psychiatrist. In an intimate conversation on the FWhy Podcast, the star shared how her experiences in the entertainment industry, including her entry into Bollywood with the film Raees, and the 2017 incident involving pictures of her smoking (a cigarette) with actor Ranbir Kapoor, contributed to her mental health challenges.
Mahira Khan also discussed the aftermath of the 2016 Uri attack, which led to a ban on Pakistani actors working in Bollywood. She recounted, "I had finished the film (Raees) and everything was going fine and then suddenly this attack happens... I was threatened... The only thing I wanted was that 'Okay fine I can't go to India to promote it (Raees), but I hope it releases in my country because I knew people would rush to watch it as he (Shah Rukh Khan) is loved here (in Pakistan)."
The year 2017 proved to be a turning point, as the smoking pictures controversy involving Ranbir Kapoor led to intense backlash for Mahira Khan. She described this period as 'unexpected' and shared that the negative attention added to her anxiety and depression, eventually leading to panic attacks and fainting. This marked the beginning of her journey into therapy.
Mahira said, "That (backlash) brought out the anxiety and depression hidden inside me. That was a hard time for me. I felt attacked. The constant backlash… you are getting mean tweets, comments on their channels (Indian channels). That was a time my faith broke and I developed severe anxiety to the point that one day I had a panic attack and fainted. That’s the first time I went for therapy. But that didn’t work out, as I went to several therapists... that year was rough... I couldn’t sleep, my hands used to shake."
Mahira candidly expressed that she has been taking antidepressants for the past 6-7 years. She emphasized that despite an attempt to discontinue medication, she spiralled into a dark place. The actor disclosed that this is the first time she is openly discussing her prolonged use of medication.
Her battle against depression prompted her to seek help, leading her to hospitals in her pursuit of well-being. Mahira emphasized that while everyone experiences ups and downs, clinical depression is a legitimate mental illness that requires proper attention and treatment, akin to any physical ailment.
ALSO READ:
Commemorate the UAE's special occasion with these fun-filled family activities and culinary offers across the country
In a showbiz issue that shook even Filipino expats from around the world, rumours had it that a third party was behind the breakup, with Daniel linked to another actress
Randeep was dressed in a white traditional attire, while Lin looked gorgeous in her wedding ensemble, wearing a Potloi
The popular Indian singer-songwriter is performing at Dubai Duty Free Tennis stadium on November 29
Here's a list of fun things to do with the whole family in the festive season
The award-winning actor, who was recently in Dubai, talks about how he gathered the courage to portray one of the bravest figures in Indian history for his upcoming biopic
Can music address the urgency of climate change?
How the people at Global Village's Palestine Pavilion are sharing their beautiful tradition with visitors through traditional fashion, accessories, street food, keffiyahs and more