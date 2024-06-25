Cool new summer camps in Dubai

Published: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 3:23 PM Last updated: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 3:24 PM

Schools are giving way to summer break and that can only mean one thing – time to plan time out with the kiddos.

Wondering where you can enrol the young ones for a day of run and excitement? Check out the Circuit X Island Adventures Summer Camp at Hudayriyat Island, where they can have an exciting holiday filled with outdoor and indoor activities. Running from July 8 to August 23, the camp includes kayaking, swimming, climbing, biking, skating, creative workshops, team-building games, and science experiments. Designed for ages 6-14, the camp operates from 8.30am to 2pm, providing water, snacks, and lunch. Pricing is Dh849 per week, Dh699 for siblings, Dh210 for a day pass, and Dh75 for additional two-hour park play.

And while there are plenty of cool camps in the city, if you are looking for something a bit different, check out the Museum of the Future’s Summer Camp, which runs from July 15 to August 1. The three-week summer camp will run from July 15 to August 1 and teach kids about sustainability (Week 1), space exploration (Week 2) and technology (Week 3). The camp will be full of interactive workshops and activities. It is priced at Dh1,299 per week and will run from 9am to 3.15pm. The sessions are split by age group; 6 to 9 year olds and 10 to 13 year olds. Book a spot on museumofthefuture.ae.