Composer Omar Harfouch receives peace prize

Kevin Costner presents the prize on the sidelines of the Venice Film Festival

by

A Staff Reporter
Published: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 9:36 PM

On Thursday, September 5, Hollywood star Kevin Costner presented composer Omar Harfouch with the Best Achievement for Peace Award on the sidelines of the Venice Film Festival. At this ceremony organized by the Better World Fund, an endowment fund created by Manuel Collas de La Roche and intended to put the art of cinema at the service of humanity, many international personalities were present, including American actress Susan Sarandon.

For Omar Harfouch, this prize reflects the importance of the major concert he will give on September 18 in one of the most prestigious theaters in Paris, the Théâtre des Champs-Élysées. This exceptional concert will welcome more than a thousand people, including 300 eminent politicians, ambassadors, spiritual figures and celebrities such as Juliette Binoche, Laetitia Casta, Patricia Kaas ..


During this concert, Omar Harfouch will perform his composition "Concerto pour la Paix" on the piano, accompanied by the Orchestre Béziers Méditerranée, composed of 66 musicians, including the great violinist Anne Gravoin and 30 opera singers, all conducted by Maestro Mathieu Bonnin and arranged by Houtaf Khoury.

Omar Harfouch will then continue his concert tour by performing the same composition at the United Nations in Geneva, on World Peace Day, before performing at the Vatican, the Italian Parliament, Shanghai and other countries.

