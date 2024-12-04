Comedy Mixtape Fest to come to Dubai

Kenny Sebastianentertain

It’s time to work those core muscles…because you’ll need them. The first-ever Comedy Mixtape Fest is coming to the UAE and that means you are going to be laughing quite a lot.

Eva Live Middle East, Midas Events, and DXB Live have launched the funny fest, which will take place at Sheikh Saeed Hall 1, Dubai World Trade Centre on January 19, 2025.

From 5.30pm onwards, the stage will be star-studded; the line-up features Anubhav Singh Bassi and Kenny Sebastian among others.

Singh Bassi may be an actor but he’s best known for his comical take on life, the universe and everything – something she loves to share on stage and via his YouTube channel. Sebastian, on the other hand, is well versed in performing for large crowds while being filmed; he was not only a judge on reality TV show Comicstaan but also has his own Netflix special, The Most Interesting Person In The Room.

Khalid Alhammadi, Executive Vice President of DXB Live, says: "The launch of Comedy Mixtape Fest is a landmark moment for DXB Live as we introduce a first-of-its-kind intellectual property that redefines live comedy entertainment in Dubai. This festival is designed to showcase the best of stand-up, featuring internationally acclaimed headliners alongside emerging regional stars.”