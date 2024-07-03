Comedian Shawn Chidiac to host sit-down talk show in Dubai

We pick some of the most distinctive vehicles among the slew of similar-looking Chinese cars and SUVs that have flooded the market recently
Following its sell-out success, VOX Cinemas is thrilled to present Shawn Chidiac, also known as ‘My Parents Are Divorced,’ for the third edition of Same Same, But Different on July 6.
Same Same, But Different – A Sit Down with Shawn and Friends will take place monthly at VOX Cinemas Mercato Mall through the end of the year. For the July edition, Shawn will be joined by Russian-Romanian content creator Denisa Alexe (@denise.alexe on Instagram), famous for her comedic character Ellena (@ellena.goes.viral on TikTok), and Egyptian-Canadian comedian Noha Bashir (@nohawbashir on Instagram), who recently performed at the Dubai Comedy Festival and Abu Dhabi Comedy Week.
Shawn Chidiac has garnered popularity through his hilarious impersonations on his Instagram account ‘My Parents Are Divorced.’ The Canadian-Lebanese comedian’s skits focus on everyday scenarios, cultural observations, and humorous takes on family dynamics. He has successfully transitioned from social media fame to live comedy performances and engaging podcast-style talks.
In addition to major blockbusters and new movie releases, VOX Cinemas regularly hosts live comedy shows, football matches, concerts, and documentaries, catering to diverse tastes and preferences.
Prepare for an evening filled with laughter at Same Same, But Different – A Sit Down with Chidiac and Friends and stay tuned for the upcoming editions in the series. For more information or to buy a ticket, visit Platinumlist.net.
