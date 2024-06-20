Comedian Munawar Faruqui to perform in Dubai

Dubai anticipates a night of laughter with Indian comedian Munawar Faruqui performing live on June 22 at Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray. Produced by Art for All and AJ Entertainment, this event promises a landmark evening for comedy enthusiasts. Faruqui, known for his sharp wit and resilience, has risen from Mumbai's open mic scene to global acclaim with his blend of humour and storytelling. His latest show, Dhandho, follows the success of "Dongri to Nowhere," showcasing his versatility and comedic prowess.