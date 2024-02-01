Comeback is not a bad word: 'Vishwatma' star Sonam Khan

The pair, who have a 30-year-old daughter named Taylor, first met on the set of the 1980s television series 'Airwolf'
The term "comeback" may upset many actors who have been out of the limelight for a while. Sonam Khan, best known for hit '80s and '90s films Tridev and Vishwatma, is not one of them.
The 51-year-old actor became an overnight star after Tridev song Tirchi Topiwale became a phenomenon in 1989. She worked in over 35 films during 1987 through to 1994. She quit acting following her marriage to filmmaker Rajiv Rai. They divorced in 2016.
Sonam, who wants to resume work in the industry, said she wants to reach out to the newer generations and, preferably, through a web series.
"(You'll see me on screen) very soon. I have been getting a couple of offers, which I'm thinking about... I'm very well aware that people below 40 don't know me. I don't have a problem with that because I have to make sure that they know me. I'm very interested in doing OTT.
"The reason I came back was to do OTT. I don't have a problem if someone doesn't recognise me... I am here to tell everybody that I was here before, I am here now and will always be here. That's one of the reasons I want to make a comeback. Comeback is not a bad word, so, why not?" Sonam said in an interview.
