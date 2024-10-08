Colleen Hoover novel 'Reminders of Him' to be adapted into movie

Colleen Hoover (Photo by Reuters)

A film adaptation of the Colleen Hoover book Reminders of Him is in the works.

Universal Pictures has landed the movie rights to the novel, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

The adaptation will be penned by Hoover and Lauren Levine. The deal comes after the film adaptation of It Ends With Us earned over $300 million (Dh1.1 billion) in global ticket sales.

The project centres on Keena Rowan, a troubled young mother who yearns for a shot at redemption in her life after a tragic mistake.

Hoover and Levine will produce Reminders of Him through their Heartbones Entertainment banner. The makers are planning to release the film on February 13, 2026.