The song is peppy, vibrant, and full of positive energy
Iconic singer and musician Chris Martin. Photo: AFP file
And so we pray
For someone to come and show me the way
And so we pray
For some shelter and some records to play
And so we pray
We’ll be singing Baraye
Pray that we make it to the end of the day
And so we pray
That's the chorus to the latest offering — We Pray — to music fans by the legendary British band Coldplay. The song has already hit over 2.2 million views on the streaming platform YouTube.
The song has not just captured the senses of music fans and die-hard aficionados of Coldplay but also attracted new fans to the iconic band (a not-a-fan of Coldplay said she's been hearing it on loop).
The song is peppy, vibrant, and full of positive energy, and features an ensemble of artists sparkling star dust with that effervescent genius Chris Martin on stage.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The iconic band has always infused different kinds of music into its repertoire, especially Hymn for the Weekend, which saw a collaboration with the diva Beyonce and had heavy Indian influences.
Chris Martin performs with Beyonce. Photo: Reuters file
And We Pray takes it farther with Palestinian singer Elyanna, born Elian Marjieh, and other famed artists — British rap star Little Simz, Nigerian singer Burna Boy and Argentine singer Tini — collaborating on this latest masterpiece.
We Pray can be interpreted in different ways. Leading online music magazine Magnetic Magazine called the song, which debuted at the famous Glastonbury festival in June, "a global prayer." It perhaps is.
Coldplay and Elyanna will be rocking the floors off the Zayed Sports City Stadium over a quartet of concerts in the UAE capital just after we usher in the New Year.
And ahead of the shows, we remarked at something our not-a-fan of Coldplay wondered upon hearing the tune -- the meaning of the word 'Baraye'.
The phrase: We’ll be singing Baraye and the word Baraye hold different meanings.
Baraye is a Farsi words which means "For..." or "Because of..." and Coldplay performed the song Baraye, written by one of the top Iranian musicians Shervin Hajipour, with the exiled Iranian actor Golshifteh Farahani singing it in Farsi, during a concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina in October 2022.
The ballad Baraye, by Hajipour, was inspired by the death of the 22-year-old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, who was arrested in 2022 for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly, and allegedly died in police custody.
Baraye became an anthem for the protests that followed and in 2023 won a special merit award for the Best Song for Social Change at the Grammys.
In fact, there are a some more inferences from real life in the song apart from Baraye, where at the start, Martin sings: Pray Virgilio wins.
It refers to 19-year-old Guatemalan farm worker Virgilio Aguilar Mendez, who was accused of killing a police officer in Florida.
There have been plenty of songs over the years and decades that have been inspired by real-life.
Scorpions. Photo: AFP file
We Pray, perhaps, has all these meanings, especially in a world where we are submerged by conflicts.
It is left to how you interpret it.
Peace.
ALSO READ:
James Jose is Assistant Editor who has spent more than 20 years reporting on everything from sports to health to travel. When he's not polishing copies, he's dashing off to Nepal's mystical mountains to unwind in the lap of Mother Nature.james@khaleejtimes.com