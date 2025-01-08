Coldplay in Abu Dhabi: No selfie sticks, umbrellas; rules for concert goers explained

Are you feeling the chills — not from the UAE's weather, but from the electrifying possibility of being under the stars, thumping the ground, and singing along with Coldplay? Abu Dhabi is about to create a seismic wave as the British rock legends take the stage for a record-breaking four consecutive nights in the Capital.

First things first – Coldplay's Music of the Spheres world tour is officially sold out. However, several outlets have reported the availability of last-minute tickets. When Khaleej Times attempted to purchase any ticket from every date, the platform says “there aren’t enough tickets” to complete the request.

So, to the lucky ones—before you start humming 'Sometimes I just can't take it' (Higher Power), here’s an important guide to check out if you are heading to Zayed Sports City Stadium on January 9, 11, 12, and 14.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Key timings

The fanzones will open at 3pm, with doors to Zayed Sports City Stadium opening at 5pm. Shone ZW's supporting act will begin at 6pm, followed by Elyanna taking the stage at 6.30pm. Who is Elyanna? Read about the Palestinian-Chilean singer here.

If all goes according to schedule, Coldplay will start their performance at 7.45pm. Last entry to the venue will be at 8.30pm and remember, re-admission is not permitted.

Parents — children under 5 years old are not permitted, and children under 14 are not allowed in the pitch standing area. All attendees under 16 must be accompanied by an adult aged 21 or older.

Will it rain?

The weather will be partly cloudy, with intermittent cloud cover and rainfall expected over some northern, eastern, and coastal areas. Temperatures will gradually decrease throughout the day. Read the details here.

No parking

There will be no parking available at the venue or on the roads surrounding the stadium to avoid congestion and safe movement of ticket holders into the stadium. Free shuttle buses from key points will be available for fans; ensure to pre-book the seats through Ticketmaster. Read our parking guide here.

Prohibited items