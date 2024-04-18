Co-stars cautioned Parineeti Chopra about new film's impact on her career

Published: Thu 18 Apr 2024, 2:04 PM

In an exclusive chat with Hollywood Hungama, Parineeti Chopra revealed she faced warnings from her co-stars regarding her role in the film, Amar Singh Chamkila.

"I remember telling some of my co-stars about the film, and that I'm putting on weight. Many said, 'Have you gone mad? Have you lost it? You'll end your career. Don't do this film.' But my gut said, 'No, I am going to do this,'" she stated.

She said shooting for Chamkila spanned over two years, leading to a loss of other work opportunities. "I looked my worst, and people speculated I am pregnant, I have done Botox," Parineeti lamented, expressing her disregard for such rumours. Despite challenges, she sais she finds inspiration in actors like Vidya Balan and Hollywood transformations.

Parineeti continued, “I have not been seen around because I am looking like this (pointing towards herself). I have still not lost weight, and I am still not looking like myself. But I don't care. People like Vidya Balan inspire me with films like The Dirty Picture. Even in Hollywood, people transform themselves and lose everything. That's the kind of actor I am.”

She even got married with the weight gained for Amar Singh Chamkila, making her wedding photos a constant reminder of the film's dedication.

