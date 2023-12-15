Clint Eastwood promises to watch Indian movie 'Jigarthanda Double X'

Clint Eastwood. — AP file

Published: Fri 15 Dec 2023, 11:14 PM

The team of Tamil movie Jigarthanda Double X can't keep calm as legendary actor-director Clint Eastwood promised to watch their film.

Karthik Subbaraj's directorial Jigarthanda Double X, starring Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah, is a tribute to Clint Eastwood and Satyajit Ray.

Surprisingly, Eastwood's team that maintains his X profile recently reacted to a fan's tweet and confirmed that the actor is aware of the Tamil film and will watch it once he wraps up his upcoming film Juror No. 2.

"Dear @RealTheClint We are Indians We made a Tamil movie called Jigarthanda Double X. Its available in Netflix. We have given u a great tribute in the whole movie. We made some animated scenes like u in ur young age. Please watch it once u get some time," read the tweet by a fan of the movie. Clint's team replied: "Hi. Clint is aware of this movie and he states he will get to it upon Completion of his New Film. Juror 2. Thank You."

The particular tweet by Eastwood's team has left Jigarthanda Double X cast and crew extremely happy.

Taking to X, Karthik Subbaraj wrote: "Wowww..... Feeling So Surreal!! The Legend #ClintEastwood is AWARE of #JigarthandaDoubleX & gonna watch it soon... [?] This film is my heartfelt dedication to @RealTheClint on behalf of Millions of his Fans in India...Can't wait to hear what he thinks of the film once he does.... Thanks a lot@Vijay70269050 and all #JigarthandaXX fans on twitter who reached out to the man himself & making this happen.... Feeling Blessed."

SJ Suryah, who played the role of Ray Dasan in the film, thanked Clint Eastwood for the acknowledgement. He wrote: "Thx a lot sirrrrrrrrr we are very happy that this movie reached U. my self and @offl_Lawrence we r die hard fan of U sir & our director @karthiksubbaraj sir is maddest die hard fan of U sir (sic)."

Raghava Lawrence also reacted to the post.

"Thx a lot sirrrrrrrrr we are very happy that this movie reached U. My self and @iam_SJSuryah, we r die hard fans of U sir & our director @karthiksubbaraj sir is maddest die hard fan of U sir @RealTheClint," he wrote.

Jigarthanda Double X pays tributes not just to Clint Eastwood and Satyajit Ray but also Tamil superstar Rajinikanth. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.