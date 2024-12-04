Christmas gifts getting you down? Check out this Sharjah sale

This time of year, life can get expensive. There are secret Santas to take part in at the office, a tree to be kitted out at home, and gifts for the family. Don’t despair for your wallet though, because Impulse Warehouse Sharjah is hosting its “The Big Discount” Sale.

The offers will run until January 18.

As for what you can get here, there are handbags, fashion accessories, festive Christmas decorations, premium makeup, branded perfumes, and exclusive holiday gift sets. Whether you are looking to decorate your home for the holidays, find the perfect gift, or indulge in lifestyle and beauty products, this sale is worth a visit.

“This sale is our way of joining the UAE in celebrating its National Day while giving back to our loyal customers. The combination of ‘The Big Discount’ Sale and our Grand Warehouse Clearance ensures that shoppers can enjoy significant savings, making their holidays brighter and more affordable,” said Rahim M.V, Sales Officer at Impulse Warehouse. ALSO READ: Watch: Al Ain breaks world record for longest chain of fireworks on UAE National Day Restaurant Review: Japan’s culinary soul meets Abu Dhabi’s elegance at Strawfire