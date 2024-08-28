China: Woman takes revenge against Louis Vuitton staff after being treated 'poorly'

Published: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 3:22 PM Last updated: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 4:02 PM

A wealthy woman in China has captivated social media with an act of revenge against staff at a Louis Vuitton (LV) store who she felt had treated her poorly. The incident, dubbed by netizens as the "most spleen-venting incident of the year," has sparked widespread praise and debate online.

According to South China Morning Post, the story began in June at the StarLight Place shopping centre in Chongqing, southwestern China. The woman, who goes by "xiaomayouren" on the social media platform Xiaohongshu, recounted an infuriating experience at the LV outlet that left her feeling snubbed and disrespected.

Carrying a Hermes handbag, the woman entered the LV store intending to purchase clothes. However, she was met with what she described as a dismissive and stand-offish attitude from the staff. Her request for drinking water was ignored, and instead of being shown the latest arrivals, she was directed to old seasonal garments. When she asked to see some dresses that would fit her, the staff allegedly rolled their eyes and appeared impatient.

Feeling insulted, the woman left the store and attempted to file a complaint with the luxury brand's headquarters, but her grievances were dismissed. The incident left her with a grudge for two months, until she decided to take matters into her own hands.

Returning to the store in August, the woman brought with her a large bag containing 600,000 yuan (approximately Dh309,176.33) in cash. Accompanied by her personal assistant and a friend, she browsed through some clothes and informed the sales staff that she intended to make a purchase. However, when it came time to pay, she handed over the bag of cash.

Photo: Weibo