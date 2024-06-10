Charli XCX drops expanded ‘Brat’ album

English singer Charli XCX. (Photo by AFP)

Published: Mon 10 Jun 2024, 2:38 PM

Charli XCX’s sixth studio album, Brat, released only a week ago, but the pop star isn’t resting on her laurels.

The English singer has released three new singles in an extended version of the album.

“Brat and it’s the same but there’s three more songs so it’s not – out at midnight,” she wrote on social media on June 10.

The additional tracks are Hello goodbye, Guess, and Spring breakers.