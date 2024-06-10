Charli XCX drops expanded ‘Brat’ album

Actress debuts international single, calls it ‘a piece of her heart’
Charli XCX’s sixth studio album, Brat, released only a week ago, but the pop star isn’t resting on her laurels.
The English singer has released three new singles in an extended version of the album.
“Brat and it’s the same but there’s three more songs so it’s not – out at midnight,” she wrote on social media on June 10.
The additional tracks are Hello goodbye, Guess, and Spring breakers.
Fellow pop-star Lorde is a big fan of the album. She wrote on Instagram: “The only album I’ve ever presaved is out today… Charli just cooked this one different… So much grit, grace and skin in the game. I speak for all of us when I say it’s an honour to be moved, changed and gagged by her work. There is NO ONE like this [expletive]”.
