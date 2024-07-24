Celine Dion to perform at 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony

Published: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 3:17 PM Last updated: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 3:18 PM

Grammy-winning artist Celine Dion is set to captivate audiences once again as she prepares to perform at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics on July 26, confirmed E! News.

This performance marks a significant return for the iconic singer, her first since revealing diagnosis with stiff-person syndrome in 2022.

Despite the challenges posed by her health condition, Dion, renowned for hits like My Heart Will Go On and Because You Loved Me, has remained steadfast in her commitment to music and her fans.

Arriving in Europe ahead of the highly anticipated event, Dion was recently spotted outside the Royal Monceau Hotel in Paris, warmly greeting fans and signing autographs, according to E! News.

While details of her performance remain closely guarded, the 56-year-old singer has expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of her global fan base throughout her career and particularly during her health struggles.

Speaking to E! News in an earlier interview, Dion shared, "For a long time--for so many years--I have felt the love and the support of my fans around the world. They helped me to get where I am today."