Celine Dion receives standing ovation at documentary screening

Canadian singer Celine Dion. (Photo by AFP)

Published: Wed 19 Jun 2024, 11:28 AM Last updated: Wed 19 Jun 2024, 11:30 AM

Celine Dion, renowned for her powerhouse vocals and enduring career, was visibly moved to tears on Monday night at the New York screening of her documentary, I Am: Celine Dion.

The event, held at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall, culminated in a heartfelt standing ovation from the audience, according to Billboard.

"Thank you to all of you, from the bottom of my heart, for being part of my journey," Dion said, adding, "This movie is my love letter to each of you. I hope to see you all again very, very soon."

Directed by Academy Award-nominee Irene Taylor, I Am: Celine Dion promises a candid exploration into the superstar's life, focusing on her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome, also known as Moersch-Woltman Syndrome.

Since December 2022, Dion has largely withdrawn from public life following her diagnosis with Stiff Person Syndrome, a condition characterised by uncontrollable muscle spasms that severely impact mobility.

The singer was compelled to postpone and eventually cancel her 2023 tour dates due to the debilitating effects of the disorder.