Bollywood celebrities extend greetings on Eid Al-Adha

Published: Mon 17 Jun 2024, 12:30 PM Last updated: Mon 17 Jun 2024, 12:32 PM

On the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, several celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sidharth Malhotra, Sunny Deol and others, took to their social media platforms to extend greetings to fans and followers celebrating the festival today.

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram stories and shared an animated Eid picture and wrote, "Eid-ul-Adha Mubarak. On EidUl Adha, wishing that your sacrifices are appreciated and your prayers are answered by the almighty. Have a blessed Eid Ul Adha!"

Anil Kapoor shared a beautiful illustration of Eid on his Instagram stories and captioned his post, which read, "Couldn't have found a more beautiful manifestation of the spirit of Eid...#EidMubarak."

Sidharth Malhotra wrote, "Eid Al-Adha."

Sunny Deol dropped a motion poster and wrote, "Wishing everyone peace, harmony & good health on this auspicious day! Eid Al-Adha. ANI ALSO READ:

