Celebrate National Ceviche Day in Dubai

Above Eleven is going all-out to mark the day with a number of handcrafted ceviches.

Published: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 5:18 PM

Celebrate National Ceviche Day on June 28 in Dubai with special dishes made just for the occasion.

The refreshing dish consists of fish or selfish marinated in citrus and seasoning. It is recognised by UNESCO as expression of Peruvian traditional cuisine.

In Dubai, Peruvian-Japanese restaurant Above Eleven is going all-out to mark the day with a number of handcrafted ceviches paired with beverages and a unique Nikkei menu.

Highlights include seabass ceviche with crispy calamari, Nikkei tuna with goma seeds and tapioca pearls, and salmon avocado with ponzu and coriander. Each dish promises freshness and vibrancy. Available daily from 4pm to 11.30pm, starting at Dh55.

Another hotspot to try the ceviche (and celebrate the day) is in Souk Madinat’s Japanese eatery Sushiyaki. Check out the seabass ceviche, priced at Dh79, here. The ceviche is nestled in an orange rocoto sauce with hints of spice from black chilli oil with chulp and choclo corn. You’ll find the bites leave you with a mild coal-like note thanks to black charcoal cassava.