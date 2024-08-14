E-Paper

Cate Blanchett, Zoe Saldana on this year's TIFF panel

TIFF's Visionaries sidebar will include an informal conversation with Oscar-winner Alfonso Cuaron

By ANI

Cate Blanchett (Photo by Reuters)
Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 11:44 AM

The Toronto Film Festival has announced the speakers for its 2024 edition next month and they include Cate Blanchett, Zoe Saldana and Steven Soderbergh, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Blanchett will be in Toronto with two of her recent projects, Alfonso Cuaron's TV series Disclaimer and Rumours, which premiered at Cannes. The stars of Tar, Blue Jasmine, Carol, and Elizabeth will be honoured in Toronto with a Tribute Award and participate in the In Conversation With event.


TIFF line-up speakers often have films in the official Toronto programme. Saldana will be in Toronto to promote her role in Jacques Audiard's Emilia Perez, while Soderbergh will show Presence, a ghost story starring Lucy Liu and Chris Sullivan.

Korean stars Hyun Bin and Lee Dong-Wook will speak about their respective careers in the Korean film and TV industry as they bring their thriller Harbin to the film festival for a world premiere.


TIFF's Visionaries sidebar will include an informal conversation with Oscar-winner Alfonso Cuaron, Hollywood animator Pete Docter, Black List founder and CEO Franklin Leonard, Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat, and Nobel Prize-winner Malala Yousafzai.

Toronto will open on September 5 with Nutcrackers, David Gordon Green's comedy starring Ben Stiller, and the 2024 edition will close with The Deb, Rebel Wilson's directorial debut and adapted from the original hit musical of the same name in Australia. The Toronto Film Festival is set to start from September 5-15, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

