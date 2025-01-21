Carrie Underwood sings a cappella after technical glitch at Trump's inauguration

Country music star Carrie Underwood delivered a stunning performance as she sang America the Beautiful during Donald Trump's presidential inauguration on Monday, according to Deadline.

When the background music stopped due to a technical issue, the 41-year-old singer handled the moment gracefully. There was about a two-minute pause after Underwood was introduced.

Underwood continued her performance a cappella, accompanied by the Armed Forces Chorus and the United States Naval Academy. Encouraging the crowd to join in, the music star was heard saying, "You know the words--help me out here."

For the inauguration event, the music star chose to wear a sleeveless white gown and diamond earrings. Underwood sang in front of President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and their families.