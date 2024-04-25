'Call of Duty: MW3' event introduces vibrant animated camo

No matter how often the algorithms shift, the key to making your videos popular is to create content that will hook viewers
Modern Warfare 3 enthusiasts have something exciting to look forward to with the launch of the Vortex: Vi.Rus Mainframe event, offering the eye-catching Binary Mortality camo as its ultimate prize. Players have until May 8 to participate and earn this exclusive camo.
In tandem with this event, Call of Duty has unveiled its Season 3 Reloaded update, slated for May 1, promising fresh content across Modern Warfare 3, Warzone, and Warzone Mobile. With new maps, modes, missions, and more on the horizon, fans have plenty to anticipate. In the meantime, they can dive into the MW3 event for a taste of what's to come.
As customary, the Vi.Rus Mainframe event requires players to accumulate a substantial amount of XP to unlock the final reward, totaling 548,500 XP. This sought-after Binary Mortality camo boasts mesmerizing red, yellow, and black streaks cascading up the weapon. Along the progression path, players unlock 11 additional rewards, including XP tokens, a battle pass tier skip, and various customization items. For those seeking to expedite their progress, the Horsemen Vi.Rus Ultra Skin Tracer Pack is available for purchase, offering bonus XP opportunities during the event.
