Bryan Cranston reveals secret to his 34-year happy marriage

Published: Mon 29 Jan 2024, 6:31 PM

American actor Bryan Cranston shared the secret to his successful marriage of 34-years with wife Robin Dearden. Talking to People at the London premiere of his latest film Argylle the actor discussed spending more than three decades with his wife and his wish to spend more quality time with her.

“Marry the right person,” Cranston told People of the secret to his relationship with actor Dearden, whom he married in 1989.

“I think there are five things that you should look for in a mate. Whatever those five things are to you, you need those five things. After that, let it go. We’re never going to be completely alike on everything.”

Cranston continued, “Someone said, ‘You don’t go shopping with your wife?’ I go, ‘No! Why would I do that? I don’t like it!’ I just don’t like it and she doesn’t like things that I like to do either.”

The pair, who have a 30-year-old daughter named Taylor, first met on the set of the 1980s television series Airwolf and married on July 8, 1989.

Meanwhile, Cranston told People about his intention to take a year break from acting in 2026, and how spending more time with Dearden was a motivating factor.

“At some point, I want to slow it down,” the Breaking Bad star said. “I want to have more life experiences, I want to travel, I want to feel it. When you’re working, I’ve been working for the last 25 years nonstop and that’s not real life. And I do feel like I want more real-life experiences. I want to adjust the relationship that the industry has with me and also that it’s created for my marriage. I just want to kind of level that out and experience something new.”

Asked if spending more time with his wife was part of that, Cranston responded, “Yes! I like her. 35 years married, she’s a lovely lady.”

Until then, Cranston is very much focused on work, particularly promoting Argylle, the upcoming spy thriller in which he plays villain Ritter.

