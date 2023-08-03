Britney Spears' ex-husband, Jason Alexander, arrested for stalking

On June 22,last year, Jason broke into her house and kept saying he needed to talk to her

Pop icon Britney Spears’ ex-husband, Jason Alexander is being held by the police on charges of stalking, TMZ reported.

Online data indicate that Alexander is being held in a jail in Tennessee. It's unknown if he has a bail of any kind or when he is expected in court. He was arrested at around 10:30am on Wednesday.

Of course, this is not the first legal issue that Jason has had.

He and Britney were married for a mere 55 hours in 2004 following a Vegas wedding.

According to the incident reported by TMZ, on June 22, 2022, Jason broke into Britney Spears' house and kept saying he needed to talk to her, even though he wasn't invited to the wedding.

Police believe Alexander carried a knife and managed to get as close as Britney's bedroom door, but he mercifully avoided confronting Britney. Eventually, workers putting up for the wedding pinned him down outside the house until police arrived and hauled him into arrest.

Jason was charged with numerous felonies, including stalking, vandalism, and trespassing battery. As a result of the event, Britney obtained a three-year restraining order against him.

Two counts were dropped which are misdemeanour vandalism and felony stalking. He entered a plea of not guilty to aggravated trespass and violence, both misdemeanours. As a result of the disastrous wedding, Jason received a 128-day jail sentence.

A warrant for an alleged jewellery theft was issued in 2016, which led to Jason's arrest just a few months after the wedding day drama. As a result, his legal problems are still mounting.