British comedian Romesh Ranganathan is coming to Dubai

He will perform at the Coca-Cola Arena this October

By CT Desk

Published: Thu 25 Jul 2024, 7:01 PM

British comedian Romesh Ranganathan is gearing up to bring his brand of funny to the UAE.

The stand-up, who is known for his sharp with an observational humour, will perform his first show in Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena on October 25.


According to his Instagram handle, his brand-new show will examine the human condition and provide a guaranteed night of comedy, introspection and no real answers.

Rather well known in comedy circles, Ranganathan won the the BAFTA TV Award for Best Features for The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan in 2020. The very next year he took home the BAFTA TV Award for Best Entertainment Performance for The Ranganation.


Tickets start at Dh195 and doors open at 6.30pm. The show starts at 8pm.

Can’t wait for the show? Don’t worry, there’s a lot of funny business going on in Dubai. On July 26 Irish comedian Rory O’Hanlon, UK stand up artist Darius Davies and Dubai-based Tabarak will bring the laughs to Radisson DAMAC Hills, Dubai under the Laughter Factory banner. They will also take to the stage on July 27 at at Dukes The Palm. Tickets to both shows start at Dh160.

