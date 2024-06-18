British actor Ian McKellen recovering after falling off London stage

Published: Tue 18 Jun 2024, 11:22 AM Last updated: Tue 18 Jun 2024, 11:23 AM

British actor Ian McKellen, 85, fell off a London stage mid-performance and is now recovering after being taken to hospital, a theatre spokesman told the BBC on Tuesday.

McKellen is starring as John Falstaff in Player Kings, a production of William Shakespeare's Henry IV, Parts One and Two, in the capital's West End theatre district.

In a fight scene during Monday evening's performance, McKellen lost his footing and fell off the front of the stage, crying out as staff rushed to help, the BBC reported.

The show was cancelled and he was taken to hospital. He is in "good spirits" and expected to "make a speedy and full recovery" and will be back on stage on Wednesday, the theatre spokesman said.

McKellen is best known for playing Gandalf in the film versions of Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit and Magneto in the X-Men movies.