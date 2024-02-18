Bring out your inner 'fashionista' at these pop-ups and events across Dubai

Published: Sun 18 Feb 2024, 5:37 PM

PosH-RacK summer and pre-Ramadan pop-up

The PosH-RacK summer and pre-Ramadan pop-up is making a comeback just in time for Ramadan! Save the date for the 25th edition on Saturday, February 24. The free-to-enter event will take place at Taj Dubai Downtown Business Bay from 11am to 8pm. Complimentary beauty services and nibbles at The PosH Cafe from Golden Chariot will also be available. Indulge in a day of shopping with renowned designers like Punit Balana, Lajwanti, Papa Don't Preach, Vikram Phandnis, The Temple House by Rhea Pillai, and Varoin Marwah.

Mode Dubai – Where fashion reigns

Dubai’s first inaugural consumer-centric fashion week is scheduled to take place from April 26-28, running from 10am to 7pm at Dubai's Festival Arena. The event promises a 3-day catwalk where attendees can directly purchase the latest fashion trends showcased on the runway. Fashion enthusiasts can also indulge in a delightful fusion of fashion and flavour. Beauty aficionados can pamper themselves at Beauty at Mode Dubai, featuring leading beauty experts and brands. The event includes nail bars, brow stations, blow-dry bars, and makeover booths for trend tips. Visitors can watch celebrity interviews and show talks for the latest trends, as well as enjoy the sounds of world-class DJs. For further information, inquiries can be directed to info@modern-productions.org.

Dolce & Gabbana pop-up

Dolce & Gabbana's pop-up at Cloud 22 offers a unique experience with loungers and pool floats adorned in the iconic blue and white Majolica print. Dolce & Gabbana is also offering a delectable menu for foodies. Visitors can also explore the Blue Majolica, Psychedelic Cart, and Crystal Mesh collections by Dolce & Gabbana at the pop-up store on the Galleria Level of Atlantis The Royal. Prior reservations are necessary to enjoy the pop-up, with prices starting at Dh450 per person. The experience allows guests to stay as long as they wish from 10am until 7pm.

Jewellery and bride Arabia

A luxurious experience, is set to take place from May 10-13 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. As the largest B2C exhibition in Dubai, the event focuses on high-end brands and offers real-time business opportunities for buyers. Visitors can immerse themselves in a world of elegance and luxury while discovering top brands at unbeatable prices. Entry is free for all visitors.

Tiffany's Fashion Week Dubai

Tiffany's Fashion Week Dubai, Season 6, will be hosted at the Burj Al Arab on April 13, from 4pm to 10pm. Tickets start from Dh500. The event promises a fusion of luxury and fashion, featuring a Special Model Competition to discover the next top model in Dubai. Guests can indulge in French cuisine and explore the new Italian Prosecco by The Tiffany Collection. They will also receive new Arabian fragrances Tiffany de Dubai, made in the UAE, and French fragrances made in Grasse, France.

DIVAlicious Dubai

This fashion event is scheduled for February 24-25, from 11am to 8pm at Shangri-La Dubai. DIVAlicious Dubai, associated with brands such as Lakme, has hosted fashion shows with renowned designers, including Anita Dongre, Neeta Lulla, Falguni Shane Peacock, Vikram Phadnis, Anju Modi, Gaurang, Pankaj & Nidhi, Masaba, Nishka Lulla, Sonaakshi Raaj, Mandira Bedi, and more. Entry is free for all visitors.

