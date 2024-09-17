'Bridgerton' season 4 shooting begins

Published: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 12:07 PM Last updated: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 12:08 PM

The shooting for the fourth season of Bridgerton has officially started.

On Monday, streaming giant Netflix took to Instagram and shared the first look of the cast.

"Please rise for Sophie Baek & Benedict Bridgerton!!! Here's your first official photo of Yerin Ha and Luke Thompson on the set of Bridgerton Season 4. Now OFFICIALLY in production," the post read.

Halo's Yerin Ha will play Sophie Baek, a maid whose mask -- both literal and figurative -- hides a mysterious history. Luke Thompson will play the role of Benedict.

On coming on board for the show, Ha said, "What drew me to Sophie was that she immediately has obstacles -- something that she constantly has to overcome. Whether it's this battle around social status or trying to hide her feelings from Benedict."

Benedict, the second-eldest Bridgerton brother, is loath to settle down -- until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver (or -- spoiler alert! -- as book fans will know her, Sophie) at his mother's masquerade ball, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Season three of the show, which aired this summer and was led by Coughlan and Newton's "Polin," as it is known among the stans, smashed records as one of the streaming service's most watched shows.