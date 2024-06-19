Brad Pitt's Formula 1 film to be released in June 2025

Says it’s another feather in director Kabir Khan’s cap
The release date of Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt's Formula One movie has been announced.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie re-teams the filmmakers behind Top Gun: Maverick, including director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer. Internationally, the movie will begin rolling out on June 25.
Pitt will share screen space with Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia and Samson Kayo.
Pitt stars as a former driver who returns to Formula 1 alongside Idris's racer as his teammate at APXGP, a fictional team on the grid. The film was made in collaboration with ten Formula 1 teams, with scenes shot during real F1 races.
