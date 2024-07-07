Brad Pitt's 'F1' to release on this date

The Pakistani actor is anticipated to soon be seen in a romantic comedy alongside Vaani Kapoor
The title of Brad Pitt's upcoming Formula 1 movie has finally been unveiled along with a first-look poster and the release date, reported Deadline.
F1 is scheduled to be theatrically released by Warner Bros. Pictures on June 25, 2025.
Recently, Apple Original Film announced the film's title, F1, and the film's poster featuring Pitt in his racing gear. The film stars Pitt and is directed by Joseph Kosinski. Additionally, a teaser poster was released. There's also a sneak peek coming of the movie on Sunday at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix.
In the movie, Pitt plays a former Formula One driver who returns to the grid with his colleague (Damson Idris) at APXGP, a fictitious team. The film is being shot over genuine Grand Prix weekends, with the squad competing against the sport's heavyweights. The film stars Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia, and Samson Kayo.
ALSO READ:
The Pakistani actor is anticipated to soon be seen in a romantic comedy alongside Vaani Kapoor
His recent post featuring two rings has inspired curiosity among fans in the UAE
Embrace the weekend with these fun-filled activities around the country
Calls 'Perfect' singer 'one of the greats'
The mameru ceremony is a Gujarati wedding tradition where the maternal uncle (mama) of the bride visits her with sweets and gifts
The play will run from October 30 to November 2
The event featured participants across various age groups
The 2024 edition is slated to feature 600 athletes and health and fitness influencers from around the globe