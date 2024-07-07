E-Paper

Brad Pitt's 'F1' to release on this date

The film is being shot over genuine Grand Prix weekends

By ANI

Brad Pitt is seen during filming for an F1-inspired movie (Photo by Reuters)
Published: Sun 7 Jul 2024, 12:24 PM

Last updated: Sun 7 Jul 2024, 12:25 PM

The title of Brad Pitt's upcoming Formula 1 movie has finally been unveiled along with a first-look poster and the release date, reported Deadline.

F1 is scheduled to be theatrically released by Warner Bros. Pictures on June 25, 2025.


Recently, Apple Original Film announced the film's title, F1, and the film's poster featuring Pitt in his racing gear. The film stars Pitt and is directed by Joseph Kosinski. Additionally, a teaser poster was released. There's also a sneak peek coming of the movie on Sunday at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix.

In the movie, Pitt plays a former Formula One driver who returns to the grid with his colleague (Damson Idris) at APXGP, a fictitious team. The film is being shot over genuine Grand Prix weekends, with the squad competing against the sport's heavyweights. The film stars Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia, and Samson Kayo.


ALSO READ:



