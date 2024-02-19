Brad Pitt moves in with girlfriend Ines de Ramon in his California home

Published: Mon 19 Feb 2024, 2:14 PM

American actor Brad Pitt's relationship with girlfriend Ines de Ramon is doing great.

After People verified that the two-time Oscar winner, 60, and the jewellery CEO, 34, are living together in his California home, a source said the move was a natural next step in their relationship.

"They were spending so much time together at Brad's that it just made sense for Ines to move in with him," the insider said.

"Brad's very happy and loves spending time with her. Moving in together was a natural thing."

The couple was first spotted together in November 2022, with sources suggesting they had been dating for a few months before that point, as per People.

Previously, de Ramon, the head of wholesale for Anita Ko Jewellery, divorced actor Paul Wesley in 2022 after three years of marriage. Pitt, meanwhile, divorced Angelina Jolie in 2016 after dating since 2005 and marrying nine years later in 2014.

"Since the divorce, Brad's dated but never seriously," the source said. "This is the first serious relationship, and he couldn't be happier."

The insider, who described de Ramon as "kind, funny, and very special," went on to say that it's amazing to see Pitt's renewed enthusiasm.

"With Ines, he found his spark again," they said. "It's truly amazing to see. Brad's a great guy. He deserves to be happy." (ANI)