Boman Irani's directorial 'The Mehta Boys' to open at Chicago South Asian Film Festival

Published: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 9:42 AM

Boman Irani's directorial debut The Mehta Boys will premiere at the 15th Chicago South Asian Film Festival (CSAFF).

The Mehta Boys is based on a father and son at odds with each other, who find themselves compelled to spend 48 hours together. The film follows their tumultuous journey and offers a nuanced exploration of the complexities often inherent in a father-son relationship.

Written by Irani and Alex Dinelaris, the movie features a cast including Irani, Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry, and Puja Sarup.

The makers on Monday made the announcement and shared a new poster.

Sharing the post, they wrote, "The Mehta Boys premieres as the Opening Film of the Chicago South Asian Film Festival!"